KQ2 Forecast: A warm and mostly sunny Monday ahead

Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. Today we will see lots of sunshine for most of the day before more clouds start to move in this evening. Tonight we could see a sprinkle or two of rain as a disturbance moves through south of here, but most of us will remain dry.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Things will remain mild as we move through the first part of the week. On Thursday, a cold front will start to make its way through the area. This will bring some cooler temperatures and our next chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

Clouds increase going into Monday afternoon as another low pressure system moves through the region. This system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
