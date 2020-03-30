Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. Today we will see lots of sunshine for most of the day before more clouds start to move in this evening. Tonight we could see a sprinkle or two of rain as a disturbance moves through south of here, but most of us will remain dry.
Things will remain mild as we move through the first part of the week. On Thursday, a cold front will start to make its way through the area. This will bring some cooler temperatures and our next chance of rain Thursday and Friday.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and mostly sunny Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: One more sunny & warm day for Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Patchy fog overnight, warm and sunny Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm again
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend