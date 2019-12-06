KQ2 Forecast: A Chilly Friday ahead

A cold front moved through early this morning dropping temperatures for today. Today highs will only be in the mid to lower 40's with a breezy start. Temperatures will bounce back into the 50's for the weekend.

Cold air moves back in by the beginning of next week with temperatures in the 20's and 30's.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android