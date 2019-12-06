KQ2 Forecast: A Chilly Friday ahead

A cold front moved through early this morning dropping temperatures for today. Today highs will only be in the mid to lower 40's with a breezy start. Temperatures will bounce back into the 50's for the weekend.
Cold air moves back in by the beginning of next week with temperatures in the 20's and 30's.
