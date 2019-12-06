Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A Chilly Friday ahead

A cold front moved through early this morning dropping temperatures for today. Today highs will only be in the mid to lower 40's with a breezy start. Temperatures will bounce back into the 50's for the weekend.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

 A cold front moved through early this morning dropping temperatures for today.  Today highs will only be in the mid to lower 40's with a breezy start.  Temperatures will bounce back into the 50's for the weekend.

Cold air moves back in by the beginning of next week with temperatures in the 20's and 30's.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
We will have a chilly end to the work week. We had a nice day weather wise on Thursday but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
