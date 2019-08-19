KQ2 Forecast: A Heat Advisory is in effect on Tuesday

**A Heat Advisory is set to kick in on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Doniphan, Atchison (Kan.), Holt, Buchanan, Platte, and Clinton counties. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a mix of sun & clouds. For Tuesday, temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer with most places getting into the lower 90s. With high humidity, it will feel warmer than that so make sure you are staying hydrated. A Heat Advisory is set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon for parts of the area. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees.
Tuesday through about Thursday has chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday through next weekend will be back down into the lower to middle 80s as conditions dry back out.
