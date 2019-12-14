KQ2 Forecast: A Snowy Sunday Ahead



** Winter Weather Advisory for the KQTV viewing area from 9am Sunday until 6pm Monday. ***

Saturday was certainly a chilly one with highs in the 30s here in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Overnight, lows will fall to the twenties and we might start to see a few snow flakes.

A couple of disturbances will be moving through the area starting early Sunday morning through Monday evening. These systems have been pretty hard to pin down and are still developing. The first system will cause snow showers starting Sunday morning and it will hang around overnight. Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing 2-5 inches of snow, with larger accumulations in counties to the south.

