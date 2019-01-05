KQ2 Forecast: A Spring-like Saturday

Just a beautiful day is on the way to begin the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 50s for daytime highs. It's not out of the possibility that a few spots touch 60 degrees. Get out and enjoy!
We'll start to once again see an increase in clouds on Sunday. This is ahead of another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some scattered rain chances as we head into late Sunday night and Monday. This cold front is looking to be a weak one as it passes through, so we aren't expecting a huge change in our weather.
High temperatures will cool down a bit behind the front but will remain above average in the upper 40s to lower 50s early next week. Our weather pattern will remain sunny and quiet as well.
