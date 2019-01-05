Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A Spring-like Saturday

Just a beautiful day is on the way to begin the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 50s for daytime highs. It's not out of the possibility that a few spots touch 60 degrees. Get out and enjoy!

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 9:01 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Just a beautiful day is on the way to begin the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 50s for daytime highs. It's not out of the possibility that a few spots touch 60 degrees. Get out and enjoy!

We'll start to once again see an increase in clouds on Sunday. This is ahead of another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some scattered rain chances as we head into late Sunday night and Monday. This cold front is looking to be a weak one as it passes through, so we aren't expecting a huge change in our weather.

High temperatures will cool down a bit behind the front but will remain above average in the upper 40s to lower 50s early next week. Our weather pattern will remain sunny and quiet as well.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Just a beautiful day is on the way to begin the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 50s for daytime highs. It's not out of the possibility that a few spots touch 60 degrees. Get out and enjoy!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events