KQ2 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory for viewing area

**Winter Weather Advisory for Doniphan, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, and Grundy counties from 1:00 a.m. Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. Thursday.
**Winter Weather Advisory for Atchison (Kan.), Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, and Platte counties from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday until 4:00 a.m. Thursday.
We will see increasing clouds this evening and then rain/snow will move in from the southeast overnight. Expect this to continue to spread north by Wednesday morning. It's possible a mixture of wintry precipitation continues during the day on Wednesday but most places should see some light snow. The snow will come to an end by late Wednesday.
As for accumulations, a general 1-2 inches of snow is possible across the area with areas to the north and east possibly seeing up to three inches. If a wintry mix persists, there could be a light glazing of ice, mainly along and south of Highway 36. Computer models are still in disagreement so these numbers could change so make sure you staying with KQ2 for more updates.
On Halloween, we could see a few lingering rain or snow showers but the main story will be the very chilly temperatures. You will need to make sure you and your kids are bundled up good if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night as temperatures will be falling into the 20s with partly cloudy skies. The wind chill will make it feel like the teens out there. Things are looking better and more quiet for Friday and into next weekend. It will be cool with a lot of sunshine. Highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s.
