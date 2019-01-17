A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area. Cloudy skies we still continue across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the mid 30's on Thursday and we saw a lot of melting across the area.
Our attention now turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday into Saturday. Right now snowfall amounts of mostly 2-4 inches. Some areas east of I-35, could get 4-6 inches. Windy conditions are likely with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times, which could cause some blowing and drifting snow. We are still 48 hours out so anything can change, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.
Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Sunday with highs in the teens to single digit to below zero temperature wind chills. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so far. We'll rebound back up to the 30s with sunshine on Monday before another disturbance pushes through on Tuesday, giving us additional chances of snow and we drop back down to the 20s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
- KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning for the KQTV viewing area
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Wednesday night
- KQ2 Forecast: Blizzard Warning in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight and Thursday morning
- Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
- Winter Weather Advisory in Some Areas
- Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Due to Tuesday's Snow
- KQ2 Forecast: Wintry weather possible Saturday