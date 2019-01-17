KQ2 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm Friday until noon on Saturday for the KQTV viewing area. Cloudy skies we still continue across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the mid 30's on Thursday and we saw a lot of melting across the area.

Our attention now turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday into Saturday. Right now snowfall amounts of mostly 2-4 inches. Some areas east of I-35, could get 4-6 inches. Windy conditions are likely with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times, which could cause some blowing and drifting snow. We are still 48 hours out so anything can change, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.

Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Sunday with highs in the teens to single digit to below zero temperature wind chills. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so far. We'll rebound back up to the 30s with sunshine on Monday before another disturbance pushes through on Tuesday, giving us additional chances of snow and we drop back down to the 20s.

