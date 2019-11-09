KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful & warmer Saturday

For our Saturday, a beautiful day is expected with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Any Saturday plans outside will be just fine. For Sunday, expect a few more clouds and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Late Sunday, a strong cold front will move through bringing the coldest air of the season to the area as we begin next week.
As the cold front moves through, it could bring a few scattered snow showers late Sunday into Monday morning. Not expecting much in the way of accumulation. For Monday, sunshine will return but arctic air will be in place with highs only in the upper 20s. The cold weather continues for Tuesday before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average, for the rest of the week.
