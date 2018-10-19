Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful October weekend ahead

Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 2:19 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

A sun-filled October weekend is on the way. Saturday will see sunny skies but will be a bit breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On Sunday, another sunny day is expected with highs in the lower 60s.

Early next week looks to remain sunny and quiet with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday with another cold front passing through. Another cool down to follow with highs in the upper 50s.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
