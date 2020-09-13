Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful start to the week

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this weekend. The sunshine will be there through the first part of the week.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 4:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows with the winds becoming light and variable. The week looks to be dry as well and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
