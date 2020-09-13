KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful start to the week

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this weekend. The sunshine will be there through the first part of the week.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows with the winds becoming light and variable. The week looks to be dry as well and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.

