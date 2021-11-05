KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead

Winds will gradually start to calm down tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This weekend is looking beautiful. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

The warm up trend will continue on Sunday with highs making a run for the 70s. Winds will also be on the breezy side Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool down into the 50s and 60s.

