KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful weekend forecast

The start of the weekend we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the work week.

Posted: May 29, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday making it a great end to the week across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and we will have an increase in moisture that could bring some rain Saturday afternoon.

The start of the weekend we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the work week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Temperatures will be cooler on Friday making it a great end to the week across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and we will have an increase in moisture that could bring some rain Saturday afternoon.
