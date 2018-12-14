KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful weekend on the way



After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.

The weekend is looking really nice, too. Highs will be in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Great weather for holiday shopping and events. Enjoy!

Into next week, the quiet and mild weather pattern sticks around. The only chance for precipitation, and it's not a great chance it Wednesday. For the most part, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s all week.

