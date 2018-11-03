KQ2 Forecast: A break from the rain Sunday

Rain continues to be in the forecast overnight before some drying out occurs as we go into Sunday. Low temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s.
Sunday will see quite a bit of cloud cover and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s to maybe the lower 50s. Rain becomes likely once again on Monday with highs in the lower 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. Attention then turns to another disturbance that is forecast to move through late Wednesday into Thursday. Computer models suggest there could be enough cold air for some snow with this disturbance. Something we will definitely be keeping an eye on very closely.
