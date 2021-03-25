Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A break from the rain on Friday

Cloudy skies continue into this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight the clouds will stay with us but we will begin to dry out. Tomorrow will start off dry with more chances for rain in the evening. Tomorrow morning should stay dry, but we are watching for another chance of rain. Southerly winds will return on Friday helping push temperatures back into the lower 60s. Most of the daytime hours on Friday will be dry, but during the evening rain chances will return with the chance for a few thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning before conditions begin to dry out. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend into next week with highs reaching the 70s by Monday.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

