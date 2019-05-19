KQ2 Forecast: A break from the rain on this Sunday

**Flash Flood Watch for the entire KQ2 viewing area from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

After last night's rain, the showers have moved east and we are drying out. For the rest of the day, expect more clouds than sun but could see some sunshine later in the days. Highs will struggle to get into the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will also be blustery coming from west-northwest at 10-20 mph.

The first half of Monday should be dry but cool with rain chances increasing during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s once again. Overnight Monday and through Tuesday more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. Will need to watch area stream and river levels and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area. There is also the threat for strong thunderstorms on Tuesday as high temperatures get into the 70s. Stay with KQ2 for updates on this forecast.

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

