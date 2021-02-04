KQ2 Forecast: A breezy and cold Thursday ahead

A cold front will pass through the area early this morning bringing a breezy wind from the north as well as a chance for a rain/snow mix. Most areas will start to see drizzle after 5 AM and eventually see a change over to light snow. Snow accumulations will be minimal with most areas seeing a dusting to half an inch. As the snow falls visibility could be reduced slightly due to gusty winds. Precipitation will move out of the area late morning into early afternoon as temperatures continue to fall through the rest of the day.

Friday will be a cool and sunny day before much colder air settles into the area. Another chance for light snow will arrive on Saturday with temperatures in the 20s. Cold temperatures will stick around on Sunday with the chance for a few flurries. Another chance for snow will arrive on Monday as temperatures continue to cool. High will be in the teens to start off next week.

