KQ2 Forecast: A breezy and cold Thursday ahead

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front will pass through the area early this morning bringing a breezy wind from the north as well as a chance for a rain/snow mix. Most areas will start to see drizzle after 5 AM and eventually see a change over to light snow. Snow accumulations will be minimal with most areas seeing a dusting to half an inch. As the snow falls visibility could be reduced slightly due to gusty winds. Precipitation will move out of the area late morning into early afternoon as temperatures continue to fall through the rest of the day.

Friday will be a cool and sunny day before much colder air settles into the area. Another chance for light snow will arrive on Saturday with temperatures in the 20s. Cold temperatures will stick around on Sunday with the chance for a few flurries. Another chance for snow will arrive on Monday as temperatures continue to cool. High will be in the teens to start off next week.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Clarinda
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Falls City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 13°
Skies are expected to cloud up as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday morning. There is a chance for rain and snow as the front moves by but we are not expecting any accumulations. Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
