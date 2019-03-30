KQ2 Forecast: A bright end to the weekend

After dealing with some wintry weather Saturday, temperatures are going to plummet overnight with lows below freezing to start the day Sunday. Anyone with plants outside already will need to cover them up because frost is likely. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will die down. Lows will be in the 20s.
The second half of the weekend is looking much nicer with the return of sunshine. Skies will be abundantly clear all day long as temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper 40s.
For the work week, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 61 degrees). Monday through Wednesday appear to be dry with temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday night is when more rain chances return to the forecast with temperatures staying in the lower 60s for the rest of the week.
