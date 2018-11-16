KQ2 Forecast: A chance for for snow this weekend

A nice day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as we saw a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. A few clouds will move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as we head into tonight.
Winter will make its return for the upcoming weekend as we'll be cooling back down to the upper 30s as our next cold front pushes through on Saturday. We could see scattered chances of some light snow flurries Saturday afternoon through the overnight hours. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon after our system moves out.
We'll remain quiet & sunny on Monday and heading into the middle part of the workweek, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Great weather news for traveling into the the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
