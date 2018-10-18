KQ2 Forecast: A chance for rain to end the week

A mostly sunny sky for all of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. The winds picked up across the area and that helped to bring a few clouds in from the southwest.

A weak cold front will pass through early Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Early next week looks to remain sunny & quiet with temperatures in the lower 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday with another cold front passing through. Another cool down to follow with highs in the upper 50s.

