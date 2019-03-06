Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A chance for snow across the area on Thursday

A cloudy and a little bit warmer day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A disturbance will move just to the north of St. Joseph giving them a chance for snow. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday afternoon through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 40s. We will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
