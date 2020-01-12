Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A chilly game day forecast

We had a cold start to this Sunday morning temperatures were in the teens. Since we are expecting those clouds to stick around throughout the day highs will only be in the low 30s. We are currently tracking a band of snow showers to the north that will be making their way down by kickoff for the Chiefs game at 2pm. Counties to the north west can expect an additional dusting of snow but everyone else might only see a few flurries. The snow will be moving out in the early evening.

We will warm up a bit as we head into the beggining of the work week, highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The rest of the week will be much colder than we have been with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

