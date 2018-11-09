KQ2 Forecast: A clear and cold start to the weekend

A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.

For our Friday night, we'll have a cold front pushing through giving us a slight chance of snow. Behind it, the coldest air of the season is moving in. It will also be windy as winds will be picking up from the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times. Overnight lows will be in the teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

It will be quiet & sunny for the weekend as high pressure moves in. Highs on Saturday will still be cold with temperatures only going up to the middle 30s. Our winds will switch up to the south by Sunday, allowing temperatures to go up to the middle 40s for Veterans Day. We'll be cooling back down to the 30s early next week with some snow flurries on Monday. Sunny skies heading into the middle part of the workweek.

