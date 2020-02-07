Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Friday ahead

Cold temperatures will continue today with high reaching the low to mid 30s. We could also see a few light snow showers and flurries across the area this morning but it will not amount to much.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures will warm slightly into this weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is a slight chance of a few pop ups of drizzle Sunday morning, but besides that this weekend should be dry. Dry conditions will continue into the first part of the work week with seasonable temperatures remaining in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few more clouds. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in St. Joseph Friday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
