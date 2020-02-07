KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Friday ahead



Cold temperatures will continue today with high reaching the low to mid 30s. We could also see a few light snow showers and flurries across the area this morning but it will not amount to much.

Temperatures will warm slightly into this weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is a slight chance of a few pop ups of drizzle Sunday morning, but besides that this weekend should be dry. Dry conditions will continue into the first part of the work week with seasonable temperatures remaining in the upper 30s and 40s.

