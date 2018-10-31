KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Halloween

A pretty nice Halloween forecast is in the books for today. Temperatures will rise from the mid 40s into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Around trick-or-treat time, we should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday will be a very nice day with sunshine returning to the forecast. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To end the work week, a weak disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s.

An unsettled weekend is on the way with rain chances Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Into next week, rain continues to be in the forecast with cool temps in the 50s.

