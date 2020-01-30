Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Thursday ahead

Cloudy conditions will continue today as we continue to stay on the cool side with highs in the mid 30's. Clouds will stay with us through the overnight hours into Friday as temperatures rise slightly to the upper 30's.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:54 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to rise this weekend with highs reaching the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine. Above average temperatures will continue through Monday but on Tuesday colder air will return.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
