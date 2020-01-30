KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Thursday ahead

Cloudy conditions will continue today as we continue to stay on the cool side with highs in the mid 30's. Clouds will stay with us through the overnight hours into Friday as temperatures rise slightly to the upper 30's.

Temperatures will continue to rise this weekend with highs reaching the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine. Above average temperatures will continue through Monday but on Tuesday colder air will return.

