KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Thursday ahead

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today temperatures will be slightly cooler as more cloud cover starts to fill in. Temperatures will remain seasonable today with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will move into the area late tonight and continue into Friday morning. This will give us the chance for some showers as well as a few thunderstorms.

Rain chances and the possibility for a few more thunderstorms will continue Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the mild side for this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
