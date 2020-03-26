KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Thursday ahead

Today temperatures will be slightly cooler as more cloud cover starts to fill in. Temperatures will remain seasonable today with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will move into the area late tonight and continue into Friday morning. This will give us the chance for some showers as well as a few thunderstorms.
Rain chances and the possibility for a few more thunderstorms will continue Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the mild side for this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.
