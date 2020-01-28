Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Tuesday ahead

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Cloudy skies will continue today with highs again in the mid to lower 30s. Cloudy conditions will continue through the first half of the week with temperatures slowly starting to rise.

There is a disturbance that will move by the area tonight through Wednesday but right now the majority of the moisture should stay to the south and west of us. We could see some light snow accumulations and flurries as this disturbance passes through. Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
