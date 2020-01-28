KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Tuesday ahead



Cloudy skies will continue today with highs again in the mid to lower 30s. Cloudy conditions will continue through the first half of the week with temperatures slowly starting to rise.

There is a disturbance that will move by the area tonight through Wednesday but right now the majority of the moisture should stay to the south and west of us. We could see some light snow accumulations and flurries as this disturbance passes through. Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

