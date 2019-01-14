Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Tuesday forecast

We have a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Temperatures will continue to remain below normal with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The weather pattern will remain quiet Tuesday through Wednesday should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. We'll have a slight chance of snow for late Wednesday into early Thursday, but not looking to be a concern. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

Beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday into Saturday. Still several days out, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Sunday. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so we will be paying close attention to that.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
