KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Wednesday ahead

Cloud cover will continue today as rain chances start to decrease slightly. Today we could see a few scattered areas of light rain, but the best chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder will stay east of I 35. Later tonight into Thursday that chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will start to increase.

Posted: May 27, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions calm down substantially on Friday as more sunshine appears. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us for most of the weekend into early next week as temperatures continue to warm back up into the 80s by Monday.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Tuesday making it feel like a humid summer day in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.
