KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Wednesday ahead

Some patchy fog is possible this morning, but overall we should see gradually clearing skies with temperatures staying right around average in the upper 70s.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will quickly warm back up into the 80s as sunshine returns for the rest of the work week into the weekend. A cold front will pass through the area later this weekend, bringing some fall like temperatures by next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
