KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Wednesday forecast

Cloudy skies to start your Tuesday. clouds moved out of the area this morning with partly sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will be slightly below average throughout the rest of the work week with high in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances return late Friday night and will continue through the weekend.



LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android