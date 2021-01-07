KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool Thursday ahead

A few areas of drizzle and flurries are currently moving through our area this morning. After the disturbance exits our area we will keep dry and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s.

Cool and cloudy weather will continue for the rest of the work week into the week with temperatures remaining in the mid 30s. More sunshine will start to reappear by the beginning of next week with temperatures gradually warming back into the lower 40s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android