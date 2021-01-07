Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool Thursday ahead

A few areas of drizzle and flurries are currently making their way out of our area. After the disturbance exits our area we will keep dry and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few areas of drizzle and flurries are currently moving through our area this morning. After the disturbance exits our area we will keep dry and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s.

Cool and cloudy weather will continue for the rest of the work week into the week with temperatures remaining in the mid 30s. More sunshine will start to reappear by the beginning of next week with temperatures gradually warming back into the lower 40s.

We had cloudy and rainy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Wednesday. Precipitation chances will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday morning and we could see some rain/sleet/snow. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
