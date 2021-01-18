KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool start to the week

Today will be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures right around average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few flurries and areas of drizzle will be possible today especially areas along the Iowa border.

Mostly sunny skies will return tomorrow slowing warming temperatures up into the 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the 50s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Temperatures will begin to cool off again for the end of the week with the passing of a cold front on Thursday. Dry weather is expected throughout the rest of the work week. Another disturbance will arrive Sunday giving us the chance for a rain/snow mix.

