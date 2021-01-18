Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool start to the week

Today will be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures right around average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few flurries and areas of drizzle will be possible today especially areas along the Iowa border.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mostly sunny skies will return tomorrow slowing warming temperatures up into the 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the 50s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Temperatures will begin to cool off again for the end of the week with the passing of a cold front on Thursday. Dry weather is expected throughout the rest of the work week. Another disturbance will arrive Sunday giving us the chance for a rain/snow mix.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Clarinda
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Falls City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Light snow, or flurries with a transition to light rain is possible for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday. Less than a 1/2" of snowfall is expected. A fairly substantial warm up is projected for Wednesday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Wednesday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
