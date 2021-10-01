Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and mild Friday ahead

A few isolated showers will be possible again today, however much of the day will be cloudy and dry with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 8:18 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few isolated showers will be possible again today, however much of the day will be cloudy and dry with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s.

A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
A few isolated showers will be possible again today, however much of the day will be cloudy and dry with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories