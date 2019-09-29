Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy but warmer day for Sunday

Another disturbance pushed through Sunday morning and we'll finally see some drying out with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as our winds pick up from the south, allowing temperatures to go up into the lower 80s.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

** A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 pm Sunday for Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer Andrew, Atchison, De Kalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth Counties in northwest Missouri.

Heavy rain has fallen across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night and this weekend. Some areas saw anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain. Another disturbance pushed through Sunday morning and we'll finally see some drying out with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as our winds pick up from the south, allowing temperatures to go up into the lower 80s. 

We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of next week. One thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of seeing some of the coolest weather of the season so far by the end of next week as we go from the 80s down to the 70s, maybe the upper 60s as we enter the month of October. Stay tuned! 

Saint Joseph
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
