Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy start to the week

Mild temperatures have moved back into the area with highs today slightly above average in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a pop up shower or drizzle this morning through the afternoon.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Mild temperatures have moved back into the area with highs today slightly above average in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a pop up shower or drizzle this morning through the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Tuesday as more sunshine moves into the area with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Well above average temperatures will continue on Wednesday before a cold front pushes through the area and drops our temperatures slightly below average in the upper 50s. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side to end out the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Cloudy skies return Monday with temperatures in the 70s and a chance for scattered showers across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Clouds look to linger into Tuesday before finally clearing Tuesday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories