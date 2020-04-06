KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy start to the week



Mild temperatures have moved back into the area with highs today slightly above average in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a pop up shower or drizzle this morning through the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Tuesday as more sunshine moves into the area with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Well above average temperatures will continue on Wednesday before a cold front pushes through the area and drops our temperatures slightly below average in the upper 50s. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side to end out the week.

