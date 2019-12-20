Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy start to the weekend

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs also in the 40s. Much warmer temperatures are on their way, for much of next week we will be seeing highs in and near the 50s.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Skies will stay clear through this evening and temperatures will start to drop into the low 30s by later tonight. Winds will stay light out of the southwest.

Lows will be in the low 30s by tomorrow morning and clouds will start to build in throughout the day. Those southwest winds will hang on for a little longer, pushing our high for Saturday into the mid 40s.

