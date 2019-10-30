KQ2 Forecast: A cold Halloween forecast

**Winter Weather Advisory for Atchison (Kan.), Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, and Platte counties from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday until 4:00 a.m. Thursday.
**Freeze Warning for the entire area from 1:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Tonight's hard freeze will effectively end the growing season in northwest Missouri.
On Halloween, we could see a few lingering rain or snow showers but the main story will be the very chilly temperatures. You will need to make sure you and your kids are bundled up good if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night as temperatures will be falling into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.
Things are looking better and more quiet for Friday and into next week. It will be cool with a lot of sunshine. Highs in the 40s and 50s.
