KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday ahead

After a snowy and cold start to the week, temperatures will slowly start to warm up today with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we could see a few flurries through the afternoon hours, but overall most of the day will be dry and the majority of precipitation will stay well to the south.

Temperatures will continue to slowly climb into the 50s through the end of the work week. Rain chances will also start to increase late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and afternoon. Conditions will begin to dry out for Halloween weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

