KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Tuesday ahead

Cold temperatures continue this morning but today we will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for highs. Another active week across the area as we will see 3 more disturbances head our way starting early tomorrow morning and lasting through Friday. These disturbances will bring us a combination of rain and snow to finish out the work week.

Highs for the rest of the work week will stay in the mid to upper 30s. This weekend we will dry out and temperatures will slowly rise to the lower 40s by Sunday.

