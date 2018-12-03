Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The story this workweek will be the very cold and below average temperatures. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The story this workweek will be the very cold and below average temperatures. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

On Wednesday, expect slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower 40s under sunny skies but snow chances return Wednesday night through Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible. The rest of the week appears dry but we are watching a storm system that could bring snow chances to southern Missouri this upcoming weekend. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area but still something to keep an eye on.


