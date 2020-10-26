KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast

Light snow was found across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning which resulting in some slick roads across the area. We saw close to 1 inch of snow here in St. Joseph.
Record cold temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.
