KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast

Light snow was found across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning which resulting in some slick roads across the area. We saw close to 1 inch of snow here in St. Joseph. Record cold temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
