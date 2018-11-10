KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Saturday

Two new record lows were set for Friday and Saturday thanks to very cold overnight lows. We dropped to 12 degrees early this morning. Unfortunately, today will remain on the cold side with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s but with winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, wind chill values will be in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!

Heading into Veterans Day on Sunday, things are looking better. We will see another dry with day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer into the lower 40s.

Another cold front will move through late Sunday setting up another cold start to the work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny both days.

And finally, relief! We do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast towards the end of next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the 50s by Thursday.

