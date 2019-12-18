Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Wednesday ahead

Patchy fog remains in the area this morning until around 10 am. Sunshine returns today with highs in the mid to upper 30's. Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

This weekend mild, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 50's with mostly sunny skies. This warm trend will continue in to next week.

Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
