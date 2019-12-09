KQ2 Forecast: A cold and breezy Monday



Temperatures start off in the 40's this morning and then a cold front will push through dropping temperatures throughout the day. As the cold front pushes through, drizzle and some light snow could develop along with increasing winds.

Temperatures will begin to rise after Monday will highs returning to the upper 40's and low 50's by the end of the week with mostly sunny skies.



