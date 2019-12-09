Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cold and breezy Monday

Temperatures start off in the 40's Monday morning and then a cold front will push through dropping temperatures throughout the day. As the cold front pushes through, scattered showers and some light snow could develop along with increasing winds.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures will begin to rise after Monday will highs returning to the upper 40's and low 50's by the end of the week with mostly sunny skies.


Temperatures start off in the 40s Monday morning with a chance for some scattered rain showers and possibly a few snowflakes. Once we get past rush hour a cold front will push though and start to drop our temperatures and increasing wind speeds. Because of this, our highs will only be in the 20s tomorrow and wind gusts out of the north will be between 15-20mph. After Monday we will gradually warm back up to highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.
