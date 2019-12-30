Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cold and breezy Monday ahead

Cold temperatures have set in with highs today only in the mid to lower 30s. A wind from the west will keep wind chill values in the 20s for most of the day gusting up to 30 mph at times. Breezy conditions will continue into New Years Eve but temperatures will slowly begin to rise with highs reaching the 40s.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Above average temperatures return for the beginning of the new year with highs for Wednesday and Thursday in the 50s. Thursday brings our next chance of rain as cooler air moves into the area Thursday night. Temperatures will begin to fall Friday back into the mid to lower 40s.

Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
