KQ2 Forecast: A cold and breezy Monday ahead

Cold temperatures have set in with highs today only in the mid to lower 30s. A wind from the west will keep wind chill values in the 20s for most of the day gusting up to 30 mph at times. Breezy conditions will continue into New Years Eve but temperatures will slowly begin to rise with highs reaching the 40s.
Above average temperatures return for the beginning of the new year with highs for Wednesday and Thursday in the 50s. Thursday brings our next chance of rain as cooler air moves into the area Thursday night. Temperatures will begin to fall Friday back into the mid to lower 40s.
