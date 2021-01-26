KQ2 Forecast: A cold and cloudy Tuesday ahead



Today will be a cold and cloudy day with temperatures remaining in the 20s all day. We could see a few passing flurries this morning as our system exits our area. Another quick disturbance will pass through after midnight tonight, giving most areas another chance at some light snow. Most areas will only see a dusting to possibly an inch by early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be another cold day with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up Thursday into the weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s by Saturday. Rain chances will also start to increase on Saturday and last through the overnight hours. Conditions will start to dry out on Sunday.

