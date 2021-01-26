Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Tuesday due to icy conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A cold and cloudy Tuesday ahead

Today will be a cold and cloudy day with temperatures remaining in the 20s all day. We could see a few passing flurries this morning as our system exits our area.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Today will be a cold and cloudy day with temperatures remaining in the 20s all day. We could see a few passing flurries this morning as our system exits our area. Another quick disturbance will pass through after midnight tonight, giving most areas another chance at some light snow. Most areas will only see a dusting to possibly an inch by early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be another cold day with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up Thursday into the weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s by Saturday. Rain chances will also start to increase on Saturday and last through the overnight hours. Conditions will start to dry out on Sunday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Clarinda
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
A strong winter storm is expected to continue around the region, producing heavy snow along the Iowa/Missouri border with lesser amounts farther south. Potential for some icing between the Missouri River and highway 36. Precipitation is expected to gradually decrease Monday night, but areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle may persist into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories