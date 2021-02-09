Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold and cloudy Tuesday ahead

Today will be another cold and cloudy day. Overall today will be dry, but we could see a few flurries flying around late tonight.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 7:16 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


** Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9 AM**

Today will be another cold and cloudy day. Overall today will be dry, but we could see a few flurries flying around late tonight. Light snow chances will move back into the forecast Wednesday through the end of the week. The snow looks to be light but Wednesday through Friday some areas could see a dusting to about an inch total.

Temperature will become even colder this weekend with highs in the single digits and lows well below zero. Temperatures look to stay very cold through the beginning of next week.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -18°
