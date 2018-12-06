KQ2 Forecast: A cold and dry Friday

Light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning giving some areas a dusting to one inch of snow. Sunshine returned in the afternoon and it quickly melted the snow that did fall.

Friday into the weekend appears dry and cold for us with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A strong winter storm could bring snow chances to southern Missouri. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area as high pressure will be building in, blocking the storm from us. We could see cloudy skies on Saturday, but that's it.

Next week looks to be sunny and quiet with temperatures going back up to near average into the lower to middle 40s.

